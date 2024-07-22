India news – Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play 2027 ODI World Cup if they can stay fit

“I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well,” Gambhir said at his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid as head coach of the men’s national team. “One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 [ODI] World Cup as well.