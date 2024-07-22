Sports

India news – Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play 2027 ODI World Cup if they can stay fit

We are getting into the Gautam Gambhir era in Indian men’s cricket, starting with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T20Is after the World Cup last month, are in the ODI squad, but they are both past 35. How long will they be around? Gambhir has left that decision to the two players themselves but feels both of them “have a lot of cricket left in them” if they “can keep their fitness”.

“I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well,” Gambhir said at his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid as head coach of the men’s national team. “One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 [ODI] World Cup as well.

“But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it’s up to them as well, it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success. Because, ultimately, it’s the team that is important.

“But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket [left to play]. They’re still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.”


