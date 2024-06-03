India news – Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

A sustained run in the ODI set-up came only in October 2016 when he featured in all five games against New Zealand at home. He became a regular in the national side in the next few years, playing the role of a finisher. He was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.
Overall in ODIs, he has 1389 runs in 52 innings at an average of 42.09 and has scored two centuries and six fifties. With the ball, he has 27 wickets at an economy of 5.15.
In 87 first-class matches, he has 6100 runs at an average of 48.03, with 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries. Recently, in the 2023-24 edition of the Ranji Trophy, he slammed 182 against Jharkhand in Pune. He finished the season with 379 runs from five matches. In 93 IPL games, he hit 1196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17.
His last international appearance came against New Zealand in Auckland in 2020.
