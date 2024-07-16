India news – Suryakumar Yadav and not Hardik Pandya set to lead India in the T20I leg of Sri Lanka tour

Though Hardik was Rohit’s deputy in the USA and the Caribbean during the World Cup, and is a more experienced captain, having led India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is over the years, as well as Gujarat Titans in two seasons of the IPL and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, it is understood that concerns about his fitness tipped the scales against him.
Suryakumar has led Mumbai in domestic cricket in the past, and also captained India in the five-T20I series against Australia at home and in the three-T20I series in South Africa, both late last year. He is a certainty in the line-up and bats in a tempo suited to contemporary T20 cricket.
It is understood that the selectors will meet on Wednesday to finalise the touring party. Along with three T20Is, the tour will feature three ODIs.
