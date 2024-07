India news – Suryakumar Yadav and not Hardik Pandya set to lead India in the T20I leg of Sri Lanka tour

The T20Is in Sri Lanka will be India’s first assignment under new coach Gautam Gambhir , who has taken over from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, and also the first step with all first-choice players in the mix towards building the team for the next T20 World Cup, in 2026, to be played in India and Sri Lanka. India did play a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe immediately after the T20 World Cup, but that side included just three players from the side that won the World Cup, and they were available only for the last three games.