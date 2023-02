Home

IND Vs PAK, Live Updates, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: India Open Campaign Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan

Cape Town: India may miss star batter Smriti Mandhana against Pakistan but that might not be an issue when the Harmanpreet Kaur’s side take on the arch-rivals in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener on Sunday in Cape Town. India have never won a senior women’s T20 World Cup title and would aim to break the Australia and England supremacy.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.