India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs

India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs2 min read
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Updates. Stay tuned to this space for all the match updates of the IND vs WI encounter at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
India’s most sought after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20I of the five-match series at Providence Stadium on Sunday. India are trailing the series 0-1 after losing the first game by four runs. The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Hardik Pandya along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put a far improved batting show — both individually as well as collectively.
Playing XIs
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi