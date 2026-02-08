Home

T20 World Cup 2026: India-Pakistan clash likely on February 15 amid ICC intervention, 99% chance…

T20 World Cup 2026: The much-awaited India–Pakistan clash is expected to take place on February 15, with talks ongoing to finalise the arrangements.

India-Pakistan clash likely on February 15 amid ICC intervention (Source: X)

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 is likely to be held on February 15, with discussions currently underway to finalise the arrangements. As per sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told IANS that meetings are ongoing, and there is a strong possibility that the high-voltage clash will be staged in Colombo. “Meetings are underway, and there is a 99% chance the India–Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told IANS. Earlier, the PCB stated that Pakistan would boycott their group-stage match against India in their scheduled Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15, after the government cleared the team’s participation in the tournament on the condition that they would boycott the fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh.In response, the ICC issued a firm statement urging the PCB to reconsider their decision or find a mutually acceptable solution, warning that selective participation goes against the spirit and integrity of global competition. “While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” the ICC said. “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it added. Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a shaky note as they secured a hard-fought win against the Netherlands to clinch a three-wicket victory in the opening match of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club. While, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive unbeaten 84 along with a sensational performance from pacer Mohammad Siraj, who finished with figures of 3-29 coming in as a last-minute replacement guided India secured a 29-run victory over the USA. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored a half-century in his debut as captain in the T20 World Cup and helped the team post a modest total of 161/9. Siraj took over after that with a two-wicket burst and, with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claiming two wickets each, prevailed over the USA by 29 runs. Siraj claimed 3-29, Arshdeep bagged 2-18, and Axar claimed 2-24 as India restricted the USA to 132/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium, struggling to win their first match in Group A. Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan’s matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

