The high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played as originally scheduled on February 15 in ColomboThe high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played as originally scheduled on February 15 in Colombo, following a resolution reached after Sunday’s tripartite meeting involving the ICC, PCB and BCB in Lahore.
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
Source link
Leave a Reply