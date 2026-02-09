The Times Of Bengal

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash to go ahead as scheduled after ICC-PCB meeting

The high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played as originally scheduled on February 15 in Colombo

The high-profile India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played as originally scheduled on February 15 in Colombo, following a resolution reached after Sunday’s tripartite meeting involving the ICC, PCB and BCB in Lahore.

