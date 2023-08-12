August 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

India Rally To Win 4-3, Secure Fourth Title

3 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs MAS, Asian Champions Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS: India Rally To Win 4-3, Secure Fourth Title

live

India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Final HIGHLIGHTS: India were 1-3 down in the half-time. But three goals in the final two quarters helped India win a thriller.

IND vs MAS, India vs Malaysia, India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy, IND vs MAS Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Malaysia hockey, IND vs MAS Hockey, IND vs MAS Live, India vs Malaysia Live, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live, IND vs MAS Hockey live, Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, Hockey India, India Hockey team, Malaysia hockey team, India Vs Malaysia hockey live, India Vs Pakistan live streaming, live streaming of India Vs Malaysia hockey, India Vs Malaysia in ACT 2023, India Vs Malaysia live score, India Vs Malaysia live updates, India Vs Malaysia hockey head to head, India Vs Malaysia match updates, IND vs MAS live blog, IND vs MAS live hockey match updates, IND vs MAS in ACT, IND vs MAS live score, India hockey, Malaysia hockey, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, IND vs MAS head to head, IND vs MAS records in Hockey, India vs Malaysia records in hockey, Asian Champions Trophy live, Asian Champions Trophy streaming, Asian Champions Trophy live streaming, ACT, ACT live, ACT hockey, ACT 2023, hockey
India vs Malaysia, ACT 2023 Final, Live

IND Vs MAS, Asian Champions Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS

A spirited India eked out a fighting 4-3 win over Malaysia in the final to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the fourth time on Saturday. Malaysia were aggressive in the first half as the Indians found it difficult to restrict their opponent.

India converted the first PC in the ninth minute, Jugraj scoring with a fierce flick to the right of the Malaysian goalie. The Indians got into their groove as the match progressed and played full-press hockey after the sluggish start.

But Malaysia didn’t sit back and continued to test the Indian defence. Their efforts bore fruit in the 14th minute when Abu Kamal Azari found the back of the net after being fed by Azuan Hasan from the right flank.

Seconds from the first quarter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both the chances. Malaysia kept up their tempo in the second quarter and earned consecutive penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was converted by Razie Rahim as the ball went in after getting a deflection from rusher Amit Rohidas’ stick.

Malaysia secured a penalty corner for an unnecessary stick check by Jugraj in the 23rd minute but the effort went wide. Malaysia got another penalty corner in the 28th minute and this time Muhamad Aminudin made no mistake to hand his side a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Malaysia earned another penalty corner in the 43rd minute but India defended stoutly. The Indians turned the match on its head in a span of a minute, pumping in two goals to level the scores 3-3.

While India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from a penalty stroke in the 45th minute, seconds later Gurjant Singh found the back of the net from field play to make the scoreline 3-3. India secured a penalty corner six minutes from the final hooter, but Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by the opposition goalkeeper.

India kept up the pressure and earned another penalty corner soon, but Harmanpreet’s effort went wide. Akashdeep Singh scored the winner for India with a slap stick from top of the ‘D’ after receiving a pass from Mandeep Singh.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Virat Kohli Reveals First Chat With Babar Azam, Hails Pakistan Captains Consistency

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Nandha Stars In EBFC Win

6 hours ago admin
3 min read

Hockey India Picks 34 Core Probables For Asian Games Womens National Camp

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Virat Kohli Reveals First Chat With Babar Azam, Hails Pakistan Captains Consistency

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

India Rally To Win 4-3, Secure Fourth Title

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Nandha Stars In EBFC Win

6 hours ago admin
3 min read

Hockey India Picks 34 Core Probables For Asian Games Womens National Camp

6 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights