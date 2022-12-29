India schedule, Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full match record, date, venue

The ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023 is about to start on 10 th February 2023.

Crew India will start its marketing campaign on 12 th February in opposition to Pakistan in Cape City. Crew India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Eire. The highest two groups in every group on the finish of the group stage will play within the semifinals. The ultimate will likely be held on 26 th February 2023.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE twelfth February Pakistan Cape City fifteenth February West Indies Cape City 18th February England Port Elizabeth twentieth February Eire Port Elizabeth

The Indian squad for the T20 showpiece was introduced on Wednesday. Shikha Pandey made a comeback within the aspect after a 14 months. Shikha has doubtless taken Meghna Singh’s place within the squad after the seamer’s lacklustre run in current video games.

Harmanpreet and Co. are set to characteristic in a tri-series with South Africa and West Indies forward of the World Cup. The sequence will start on nineteenth January with the ultimate scheduled for 2nd February.