Sports

India schedule, Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full match record, date, venue

admin
47Views
Read Time:57 Second


The ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023 is about to start on 10 th February 2023.

Crew India will start its marketing campaign on 12 th February in opposition to Pakistan in Cape City. Crew India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Eire. The highest two groups in every group on the finish of the group stage will play within the semifinals. The ultimate will likely be held on 26 th February 2023.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE
twelfth February Pakistan Cape City
fifteenth February West Indies Cape City
18th February England Port Elizabeth
twentieth February Eire Port Elizabeth

The Indian squad for the T20 showpiece was introduced on Wednesday. Shikha Pandey made a comeback within the aspect after a 14 months. Shikha has doubtless taken Meghna Singh’s place within the squad after the seamer’s lacklustre run in current video games.

Harmanpreet and Co. are set to characteristic in a tri-series with South Africa and West Indies forward of the World Cup. The sequence will start on nineteenth January with the ultimate scheduled for 2nd February.



Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories