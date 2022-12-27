India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is, ODIs: Hardik to steer in T20s, Rohit returns for ODIs; Pant dropped from each squads
Hardik Pandya will lead India’s T20I squad in its first residence collection of 2023 in opposition to Sri Lanka, the BCCI introduced on Tuesday.
That is the second consecutive collection the place Hardik might be main India in T20Is in common skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence since its tour to New Zealand in November publish the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal loss.
Rohit will return to steer the squad later in January for three-match ODI collection that kickstarts in Guwahati on January 10.
The three-match T20I collection begins in Mumbai on January 3, adopted by Pune and Rajkot. India will then start its preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup with three matches in opposition to Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.
FULL SQUAD: India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
India vs Sri Lanka T20I collection schedule:
1st T20I (Jan 3, Mumbai)
2nd T20I (Jan 5, Pune)
third T20I (Jan 7, Rajkot)
India vs Sri Lanka ODI collection schedule:
1st ODI (Jan 10, Guwahati)
2nd ODI (Jan 12, Kolkata)
third ODI (Jan 15; Thiruvananthapurm)
