India squad vs Zimbabwe – Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy called up

Shubman Gill has been named captain of India’s T20I squad for the five-match series in Zimbabwe that begins on July 6.
The 15-man squad also includes Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande, all of whom were impressive in IPL 2024.
India’s squad for T20I series in Zimbabwe
Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
