Asia Cup 2023: India To Face-Off Arch-Rivals Pakistan On 2nd and 10th September: Report

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is yet to make headlines but as per latest reports, India will be facing their bitter-rivals Pakistan at least twice during the course of the continental tournament.

As per a report by InsideSport, India will be going head to head with Pakistan on 2nd September in a group game, followed by a second round match 8 days later on 10th September.

These matches are expected to take place either in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla or Kandy but as things stand, Multan, Lahore and Kandy will be the three venues for the Asia Cup as per reports.

As per the statement made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on June 15, the Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model with four games hosted in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches, which is seen as preparation for the ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

The 2023 edition of Asia Cup, which is also the 16th edition of the tournament, will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

