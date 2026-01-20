Home

The Women in Blue will tour South Africa for a five-match T20I series, scheduled from April 17 to April 27, with games to be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday that India will tour South Africa for a five-match T20I series, scheduled from April 17 to April 27, with games to be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni. The series will open at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. The series will begin in Durban, which will host the opening two matches on April 17 and 19. Johannesburg will then stage the next two games on April 22 and 25, before the series concludes in Benoni with the final match on April 27.“Facing a team of India’s quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of the preparation,” Enoch Nkwe, CSA director of national teams and high performance, said in a statement. “It gives them an opportunity to test themselves against a top-level opponent, fine-tune their combinations and ensure they are executing their plans under pressure. This series will play a key role in sharpening the team’s readiness ahead of the T20 World Cup.” The series comes on the back of South Africa’s T20I and ODI assignments against Pakistan in February and March. They will then tour New Zealand in March-April before returning home to face India in the T20Is.Meanwhile, the Women in Blue are scheduled to face Australia for a multi-format series in February-March before heading to South Africa. Following that tour, they will travel to England for a three-match T20I series starting in May.The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup is set to commence from June 12, which will be hosted by England . South Africa and India have been placed in Group 1, along with Australia, Pakistan and two qualifying teams. South Africa finished as runners-up in the last two editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup and also ended second at the 2025 ODI World Cup. India’s best showing at the T20 World Cup came in 2020, when they finished as runners-up, while their 2024 campaign ended with a first-round exit.