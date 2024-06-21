India to tour South Africa for four T20Is in November 2024

India are set to tour South Africa in November this year to play four T20Is. The matches will be played between November 8 and 13 across Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.
Hosting India is a financial lifesaver for most boards, and CSA is no different. It is understood that the broadcast revenues from one T20 equals over R150 million (US $8.4 million). CSA declared a loss of R119 million for the last financial year.
“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general,” Lawson Naidoo, CSA chairperson, said. “Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”
