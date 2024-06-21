India to tour South Africa for four T20Is in November 2024

India are set to tour South Africa in November this year to play four T20Is. The matches will be played between November 8 and 13 across Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

It is understood that these four T20Is were the ones postponed when India toured South Africa in 2021 , the schedule of which was rejigged following the surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa. India played just three Tests and three ODIs then, and a CSA release had said that the T20Is will be “rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year”. South Africa had won both the Test and ODI series then.

The teams had then agreed to play these matches later but couldn’t find a window. India had also toured South Africa in December 2023 for an all-format tour consisting of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, all part of the 2023-27 FTP. The T20I and Test series were drawn 1-1, while India won the ODIs 2-1.

Hosting India is a financial lifesaver for most boards, and CSA is no different. It is understood that the broadcast revenues from one T20 equals over R150 million (US $8.4 million). CSA declared a loss of R119 million for the last financial year.

“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general,” Lawson Naidoo, CSA chairperson, said. “Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”