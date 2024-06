India to tour South Africa for four T20Is in November 2024

It is understood that these four T20Is were the ones postponed when India toured South Africa in 2021 , the schedule of which was rejigged following the surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa. India played just three Tests and three ODIs then, and a CSA release had said that the T20Is will be “rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year”. South Africa had won both the Test and ODI series then.