India U19’s Mannat Kashyap Runs Out Non-Striker vs SA U19, Skipper Shafali Verma Takes Again Attraction. Watch | Cricket Information
The Indian U19 girls’s group is at present taking part in a T20 collection in opposition to South Africa U19 group as a part of its preparations for the upcoming inaugural U19 ICC Ladies’s T20 World Cup. India is being led by its senior group participant ShafaliVerma and the group made a great begin to the collection by profitable the primary match by 54 runs. India had scored 137 runs and in reply South Africa managed to attain simply 83 runs.
Other than the performances with bat and ball one second attracted everybody’s consideration and it got here within the seventeenth over of the South African innings when India’s Mannat Kashyap ran out Jenna Evans on the non-striker’s finish. The video quickly went viral on social media.
Hello everybody, Mannat Kashyap 😛 pic.twitter.com/4L0yeDHYpI
— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 27, 2022
Ultimately India captain Shafali Verma took again the attraction and the match went forward.
For India, opening batter Shweta Sehrawat high scored with an innings of 40 runs. The a lot hyped Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.
Archana Devi and Shabnam picked up 3 wickets every for the India U19 group.
