India vs Australia 2023, ODI Series Full Schedule, LIVE Streaming, Team News, Squads, Timings And All You Need to Know

Ind vs Aus 2023 ODIs – All You Need to Know

India vs Australia 2023, ODI Series Full Schedule

With the Test series done, the focus will now shift to the ODIs where India hosts Australia in three games. All the games would be important for both sides as this is the year of the ODI World Cup. All three games are expected to go down to the wire as both teams are well-matched. The first game would be played on March 17 at the Wankhede stadium, the second game which takes place a couple of days later will be played in Vishakapatnam’s Dr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium while the last game takes place on March 22 in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium. All matches start at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

How to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

All matches of the ODI series between Australia and hosts India will have a live broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of India vs Australia ODI matches will be available on Hotstar.

Team News

India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma will not feature in the opening game. Hardik Pandya would lead the side in the ODI opener. Rohit is back as captain for the final two games. Injured Shreyas Iyer’s replacement is yet to be announced.

For Australia, in Pat Cummins absence – Steve Smith would lead the side.











