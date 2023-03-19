India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Score: Starc Fifer Helps AUS Beat IND By 10 Wickets

live
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Mitchell Starc’s 5/35 destroyed India in Visakhapatnam in the 2nd ODI. Check LIVE Streaming details.
Mitchell Marsh’s 66 not out, Travis Head’s 51 not out and Mitchell Starc’s 5/35 helped Australia level the series 1-1 as the visitors romped home to a 10-wicket win against India in the second ODI on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Chasing 118, Australia reached the target in the 12th over, Earlier, Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul and, Nathan Elllis (2/13) and Sean Abbot (3/23) restricted India to 117 all out in 26 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 31. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. The final ODI will be played in Chennai on Wednesday.
IND Vs AUS Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa