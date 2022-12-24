India vs Bangladesh 2nd Check Day 3 Dwell: India would eye fast wickets whereas Bangladesh would hope to take a sizeable lead on the third day of the second Check. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant enhanced his status of being workforce’s largest game-changer with a scintillating 93 that put India in a commanding place for a collection clear sweep. His innings fashioned the cornerstone of India’s first innings rating of 314. Shreyas Iyer obtained out for 87 off 105 balls. Driving on the 159-run fifth wicket stand between Pant and Iyer, India, who had been tottering at 94 for 4, India took a 87-run lead. At stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh had been seven for no loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Enjoying XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Enjoying XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Listed below are the LIVE updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Check Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium, in Mirpur

