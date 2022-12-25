India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Check: Social media reacts to Ashwin-Iyer rescue act in Mirpur
A match-winning 71-run partnership from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India get well from 74-7 to chase 145 and beat Bangladesh within the second Check in Mirpur.
India sealed the sequence 2-0, having gained the primary match in Chattogram by 188 runs.
Right here’s how varied present and former Indian cricketers reacted to India’s victory:
Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ashwin and Iyer for overcoming the problem posed by Bangladesh spinners.
Wasim Jaffer additionally mentions Axar Patel’s 34-run contribution in his congratulatory tweet.
Virender Sehwag appreciates the genius of Ashwin in his personal manner.
Dodda Ganesh feels Indian group administration must introspect the way it let the match get so tight.
Dinesh Karthik encourages Indian group to maintain pushing for World Check Championship closing spot.
Abhinav Mukund is clearly a fan of thrilling Check match finishes.
Sanjay Majrekar thinks this may need been THE innings for Shreyas Iyer in Check cricket.
Mohammad Kaif feels Shreyas Iyer will probably be essential for India’s residence Check sequence towards Australia.