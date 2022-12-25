A match-winning 71-run partnership from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India get well from 74-7 to chase 145 and beat Bangladesh within the second Check in Mirpur.

India sealed the sequence 2-0, having gained the primary match in Chattogram by 188 runs.

Right here’s how varied present and former Indian cricketers reacted to India’s victory:

Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ashwin and Iyer for overcoming the problem posed by Bangladesh spinners.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on successful the sequence. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot however @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted rather well to take India to victory!#BANvINDpic.twitter.com/ypnofNgSIG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2022

Wasim Jaffer additionally mentions Axar Patel’s 34-run contribution in his congratulatory tweet.

These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99, @ShreyasIyer15, and @akshar2026 may be small in quantity, however they’re big in stature! Congratulations India on successful the sequence 👏🏽 Nicely performed to Bangladesh too, gave India correct scare! #BANvINDpic.twitter.com/x30h7WUliW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 25, 2022

Virender Sehwag appreciates the genius of Ashwin in his personal manner.

The scientist did it. Someway received this one. Sensible innings from Ashwin and great partnership with Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/TGBn29M7Cg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2022

Dodda Ganesh feels Indian group administration must introspect the way it let the match get so tight.

Greater than celebrating this take a look at win the boys who name the photographs must scrutinise how and why India received into the opening, chasing a modest whole. This win should not vindicate the boys who’re on the helm of the group affairs #DoddaMathu#CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 25, 2022

Dinesh Karthik encourages Indian group to maintain pushing for World Check Championship closing spot.

Excellent batting below stress by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15. Pure class. Nicely performed Group India! 🇮🇳

Have to have extra of such laborious fought video games to maintain this format ticking. One step nearer to the World Check Championship finals!#BANvINDpic.twitter.com/mJhoKVQNRQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 25, 2022

Abhinav Mukund is clearly a fan of thrilling Check match finishes.

Secretly I needed siraj celebrating from the opposite finish. However what a win, Ashwin and Shreyas had been simply sensible. Beneath stress, they got here by means of fantastically. #BANvIND — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 25, 2022

Sanjay Majrekar thinks this may need been THE innings for Shreyas Iyer in Check cricket.

Shreyas Iyer could have come of age in Check cricket with that innings! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 25, 2022

Mohammad Kaif feels Shreyas Iyer will probably be essential for India’s residence Check sequence towards Australia.