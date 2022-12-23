India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Take a look at Match, Day 2 Stay Updates:India resumed play on Day 2 at 19/0 with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul standing unbeaten on the crease. Earlier on Day 1, India had bowled out Bangladesh for 227 after the hosts had elected to bat in Mirpur. For India, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin had bagged 4 wickets every, whereas Jaydev Unadkat had taken two on his return to the crew after a 12 12 months hole. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque performed an excellent knock of 84 runs earlier than he was dismissed by Ashwin. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Taking part in XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Taking part in XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Listed below are the Stay Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Take a look at Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium, in Mirpur

Featured Video Of The Day

India’s Prime FIFA World Cup Ultimate Moments