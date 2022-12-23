December 23, 2022
Home » Blog » India vs Bangladesh 2nd Take a look at, Day 2 Stay Rating Updates: Taijul Islam Removes KL Rahul As India Go 1 Down vs Bangladesh | Cricket Information


India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Take a look at Match, Day 2 Stay Updates:India resumed play on Day 2  at 19/0 with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul standing unbeaten on the crease. Earlier on Day 1, India had bowled out Bangladesh for 227 after the hosts had elected to bat in Mirpur. For India, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin had bagged 4 wickets every, whereas Jaydev Unadkat had taken two on his return to the crew after a 12 12 months hole. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque performed an excellent knock of 84 runs earlier than he was dismissed by Ashwin. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Taking part in XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Taking part in XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Listed below are the Stay Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Take a look at Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium, in Mirpur

Featured Video Of The Day

India’s Prime FIFA World Cup Ultimate Moments

Matters talked about on this article



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

IND vs BAN LIVE Rating, 2nd Take a look at Day 2: Gradual begin by Gill, Rahul

IND vs BAN LIVE Rating, 2nd Take a look at Day 2: Gradual begin by Gill, Rahul

December 23, 2022
Emiliano Martinez faces probe, France FA recordsdata grievance over Kylian Mbappe taunts after World up win

Emiliano Martinez faces probe, France FA recordsdata grievance over Kylian Mbappe taunts after World up win

December 23, 2022