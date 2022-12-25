India vs Bangladesh 2nd Take a look at Day 4 Reside: The second Take a look at is poised for a tense end with India needing 100 runs to win and hosts Bangladesh needing six wickets. Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and younger Mehidy Hasan Miraz, compelled Indian batters to press the panic button in a difficult chase of 145 because the guests ended an attractive third day’s play, tottering at 45 for 4. In the event that they overhaul 145, it will likely be third highest profitable fourth innings chase at this floor as the highest three successful scores are 209, 205 and 103. Earlier, Bangladesh’s decrease middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings rating to 231. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Enjoying XI):KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Enjoying XI):Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Listed below are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Take a look at Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium, in Mirpur



Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Public sale 2023: Sam Curran Turns into Most Costly Purchase As Groups Splash The Money