India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin Likely to Get Washed Out Due to Rain

India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin: On Friday, there is a 90 per cent chance of rain – which is not a good thing from anyone’s point of view. Also, to make things worse – the humidity would be on the higher side at around 93. 

Dublin: The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team has travelled to Ireland for a short three-match T20I series starting August 18. With some players in the Indian team needing some match time, this series becomes very important. For example, Bumrah is coming back into the side, and spotlight will surely be on his fitness to see whether he can last the long season or not. But unfortunately, weather may play a part in all the three games as rain has been forecasted. On Friday, there is a 90 per cent chance of rain – which is not a good thing from anyone’s point of view. Also, to make things worse – the humidity would be on the higher side at around 93.

A few team selections would be interesting. Will Jitesh Sharma be picked over sanju Samson? Will Rinku Singh make his T20I debut? We will have the answers to all these questions in a couple of days time.

After the short Ireland tour, the Indian team will feature in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka where tehy will face arch-rivals twice in the group stage. And if the two teams make the final, then there would be a third match. Fans are extremely excited about the prospect of a third at the Asia Cup.

India squad for Ireland tour: Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for T20s vs India: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.










