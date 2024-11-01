India vs New Zealand 2024/25, IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match Report, November 01 – 05, 2024

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India
New Zealand won their second toss of the series and decided to bat first as they pushed for a first-ever whitewash against India in India. It was an important toss to win again because batting last was not expected to be fun. However, Dinesh Karthik, who inspected the pitch, said there was moisture in the surface, which was expected to make for early turn as well, then some settling down and a lot of turn after that.
KL Rahul continued to sit out despite the batting failure against spin in Pune.
New Zealand 1 Tom Latham (capt.), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Will Young, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Ajaz Patel, 11 Will O’Rourke
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Akash Deep
