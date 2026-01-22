India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights HERE –

Team India got off to a flying start in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side hammered the visitors by 48 runs with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma hammering 84 off 35 balls with 8 sixes and Rinku Singh clobbering a 44 off 20 balls to power India to 238 for 7. New Zealand were restricted to 190 with Shivam Dube claiming three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets.