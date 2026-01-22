Team India got off to a flying start in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side hammered the visitors by 48 runs with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma hammering 84 off 35 balls with 8 sixes and Rinku Singh clobbering a 44 off 20 balls to power India to 238 for 7. New Zealand were restricted to 190 with Shivam Dube claiming three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy picking up two wickets.
India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20 Match Highlights HERE –
