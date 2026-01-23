India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Team India will look to maintain their dominance over New Zealand as the two sides face off in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. The home side won the opening match by 48 runs in Nagpur on Wednesday. Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will look to bounce back after conceding 238 runs in the first innings in the opening match.