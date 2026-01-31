India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score and Updates –

Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are set to clash in the fifth and final T20I at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield Stadium, with both sides aiming to finish the series on a high. India have already secured the series by winning the first three matches, while New Zealand will look to carry the winning momentum to the fifth and final clash. Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams fine-tune their strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.