Sports

India vs NZ – Rishabh Pant goes off the field after blow to knee

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 17, 2024
0 42 1 minute read
India vs NZ - Rishabh Pant goes off the field after blow to knee

The injury happened in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings, when Pant missed a stumping chance against Devon Conway off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got hit on the knee after he failed to collect the ball. He went off the field immediately and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

“Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has got a surgery done. So he has got a bit of swelling on it,” Rohit said after play in Bengaluru. “And you know the muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn’t want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, at night he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow.”

After suffering career-threatening injuries during the car crash, Pant made his comeback only in IPL 2024.

India were dismissed for 46 in their first innings in Bengaluru, their lowest Test total at home and their third-lowest overall. New Zealand ended the day on 180 for 3, ahead by 134 runs.

Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 17, 2024
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Ind vs NZ - Rohit Sharma - Shami had a recent setback, don't want him 'undercooked' in Australia

Ind vs NZ – Rohit Sharma – Shami had a recent setback, don’t want him ‘undercooked’ in Australia

October 15, 2024
Ind vs Ban - Rohit Sharma - 'You want best players to play, but that's not possible'

Ind vs NZ 1st Test – WTC – Rain washes out India’s training session on Bengaluru Test match eve

October 15, 2024
India domestic - BCCI scraps Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

India domestic – BCCI scraps Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

October 14, 2024
Ind vs NZ 2024 - WTC - for India coach Gautam Gambhir, it is adaptability above all else in Test cricket

Ind vs NZ 2024 – WTC – for India coach Gautam Gambhir, it is adaptability above all else in Test cricket

October 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow