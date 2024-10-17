India vs NZ – Rishabh Pant goes off the field after blow to knee

The injury happened in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings, when Pant missed a stumping chance against Devon Conway off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got hit on the knee after he failed to collect the ball. He went off the field immediately and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

“Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has got a surgery done. So he has got a bit of swelling on it,” Rohit said after play in Bengaluru. “And you know the muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn’t want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, at night he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow.”