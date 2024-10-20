Sports

India vs NZ – Rohit Sharma praises Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for showing maturity

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 20, 2024
0 62 1 minute read
India vs NZ - Rohit Sharma praises Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for showing maturity

India were bundled out for 46 on the second day – their lowest Test score at home – and eventually lost the game by eight wickets. But because of Sarfaraz’s150 and Pant’s 99, they were able to overturn the deficit of 356.

“When those two are batting, everyone’s on the edge of the seat because they like to play the game which has got them success,” Rohit told the broadcaster after the game. “You’ve seen it over time with Rishabh, the way he bats, obviously takes a bit of risk, but I thought it was a very mature innings. [He] defended good balls, left few balls as well, and then, again, backed himself to play those shots, and that is what he’s all about.

“Not to forget Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz, as well, playing in only his third or fourth Test match [fourth], to show that kind of maturity [was great], and [he was] very clear in his mind what kind of shots he wants to play. When you’re clear in your mind, you find yourself in good seat.”


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 20, 2024
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IPL 2025 - Badani to take over as DC head coach

IPL 2025 – Badani to take over as DC head coach

October 17, 2024
New Zealand in India 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 - 20, 2024

New Zealand in India 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 – 20, 2024

October 17, 2024
Alastair Cook, Neetu David, AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Alastair Cook, Neetu David, AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

October 16, 2024
Champions Trophy without India not an option, say ECB chiefs

Champions Trophy without India not an option, say ECB chiefs

October 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow