Sports

India vs NZ – Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill in as New Zealand bat

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 24, 2024
0 94 1 minute read
India vs NZ - Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill in as New Zealand bat

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India

After he lost what proved to be a good toss to lose, Tom Latham won the one that is good to win. The Pune pitch was dry, especially in the good length for the spinners. It was a no-brainer that it was a bat-first pitch.

With Kane Williamson ruled out for this Test, New Zealand’s batting remained the same. A glute niggle to Matt Henry resulted a change in the bowling. Mitchell Santner brought in the extra spin option, and also lengthened their batting. Santner came off a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka.
India made three changes. Washington Sundar, not even a part of the squad originally, waltzed into the XI at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav, whom the New Zealand batters didn’t necessarily pick from the hand in Bengaluru. India perhaps wanted to lengthen their batting order, but also wanted that spin-bowling allrounder to take the ball away from the left-hand batters in the New Zealand line-up.
Shubman Gill came back to his No. 3 slot, and Sarfaraz Khan – his replacement – was rewarded for his 150 in the last Test. So making way for Gill was KL Rahul. The third change was like for like: Akash Deep replaced Mohammed Siraj, who has looked impressive in patches but hasn’t picked the wickets India would have wanted him to.

New Zealand 1 Tom Latham (capt.), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Will Young, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Will O’Rourke, 11 Ajaz Patel

India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Akash Deep

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 24, 2024
0 94 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

India vs NZ - Rohit Sharma praises Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for showing maturity

India vs NZ – Rohit Sharma praises Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for showing maturity

October 20, 2024
Sri Lanka Flag

India vs New Zealand 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 – 20, 2024

October 20, 2024
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Washington Sundar - 'I consider myself a top-order batter'

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 – Washington Sundar – ‘I consider myself a top-order batter’

October 19, 2024
Shreyas Iyer relishes Ranji Trophy century for Mumbai vs Maharashtra, keen for Test comeback

Shreyas Iyer relishes Ranji Trophy century for Mumbai vs Maharashtra, keen for Test comeback

October 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow