August 27, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Will Give You Goosebumps

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch Video

Pakistan recently became the number one ODI team after beating Afghanistan by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan News, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Pics, India vs Pakistan Latest news, India vs Pakistan latest Updates, India vs Pakistan Pics, India vs Pakistan Promo, India vs Pakistan Video, India vs Pakistan Rivalry, IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK News, IND vs PAK Updates, IND vs PAK Pics, IND vs PAK Latest News
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch Video

New Delhi: Official Asia Cup TV broadcaster Star Sports has released the promo of arch-rivals India and Pakistan’s clash ahead of the much-awaited clash. Both India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on September 02 which will be played in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the tournament and the first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan followed by the opening ceremony.

Pakistan recently became the number one ODI team after beating Afghanistan by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. On the other hand, team India is currently busy in the camp which is taking place in Bengaluru’s Alur stadium.

Star Sports promo goes viral in less than a minute as it featured Kohli, Babar, and Rohit. Here is the video:

The tournament will be played in ODI format from August 30 to September 17, 2023. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, followed by a Super 4 stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage, where they will play each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final.

The 2023 Asia Cup is expected to be a closely contested tournament, with several teams capable of winning the title. India and Pakistan are the favorites, but Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will also be strong contenders.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

What Is PM Mod Modi

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shadab Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli Will Take Care Of Pakistan Pacers Comment From Ajit Agarkar

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

What Is PM Mod Modi

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Shadab Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli Will Take Care Of Pakistan Pacers Comment From Ajit Agarkar

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Sweat It Out In Nets In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At Gym, Engages In Work-Out Challenge With Fitness Freak Mates- WATCH Viral Video

2 hours ago admin