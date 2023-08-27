Home

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch Video

New Delhi: Official Asia Cup TV broadcaster Star Sports has released the promo of arch-rivals India and Pakistan’s clash ahead of the much-awaited clash. Both India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on September 02 which will be played in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the tournament and the first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan followed by the opening ceremony.

Pakistan recently became the number one ODI team after beating Afghanistan by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. On the other hand, team India is currently busy in the camp which is taking place in Bengaluru’s Alur stadium.

Star Sports promo goes viral in less than a minute as it featured Kohli, Babar, and Rohit. Here is the video:

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup promo. pic.twitter.com/PsJO3Rga9y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

The tournament will be played in ODI format from August 30 to September 17, 2023. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, followed by a Super 4 stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage, where they will play each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will qualify for the final.

The 2023 Asia Cup is expected to be a closely contested tournament, with several teams capable of winning the title. India and Pakistan are the favorites, but Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will also be strong contenders.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson















