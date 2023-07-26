Home

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Game to be Played in Ahmedabad on October 14 – DEETS HERE

Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri’s first day – that happens to be on October 15.

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: It is unlikely that the much-awaited India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game – that was scheduled to be played on October 15 – will not happen due to festivities in the state. As per RevSports, the match would be played a day ahead on October 14. There is no official confirmation on this as well. Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri’s first day – that happens to be on October 15.

Unfortunately, the booking of hotels and accomodations have already started. Now, if there is a change of date, it is going to affect a lot of fans logistically.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication on Wednesday.

Amid all of this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked all state associations holding ODI WC matches to attend a meeting on July 27.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter sent to all state associations states.

Not just the high-profile India versus Pakistan match, Narendra Modi stadium – which has been allotted five matches – will also host England vs Australia on November 5 followed by South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10 before the final on November 19.















