  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Game to be Played in Ahmedabad on October 14

admin July 26, 2023 0 1 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Game to be Played in Ahmedabad on October 14 – DEETS HERE

Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri’s first day – that happens to be on October 15. 

India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan schedule, India vs Pakistan squads, India vs Pakistan head to head, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Pak schedule, Ind vs Pak squads, Ind vs Pak head to head, Ind vs Pak live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023 news, Cricket News
ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: It is unlikely that the much-awaited India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game – that was scheduled to be played on October 15 – will not happen due to festivities in the state. As per RevSports, the match would be played a day ahead on October 14. There is no official confirmation on this as well. Security agencies have advised the BCCI to change the itinerary due to Navratri’s first day – that happens to be on October 15.

Unfortunately, the booking of hotels and accomodations have already started. Now, if there is a change of date, it is going to affect a lot of fans logistically.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication on Wednesday.

Amid all of this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked all state associations holding ODI WC matches to attend a meeting on July 27.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter sent to all state associations states.

Not just the high-profile India versus Pakistan match, Narendra Modi stadium – which has been allotted five matches – will also host England vs Australia on November 5 followed by South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10 before the final on November 19.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Beat India By 128 Runs To Become Champions Of Asia

Home Sports Highlights | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Pakistan Beat India By 128 Runs To Become Champions Of Asia live […]

July 24, 2023 0 2 min read

Virat Kohli Or….? Watch Former Skipper’s Doppelganger Goes Viral in This Video

Home Viral Virat Kohli Or….? Watch Former Skipper’s Doppelganger Goes Viral in This Video Viral Video: This story is about Kartik Sharma, a software engineer […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

I Expect Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja To Bowl A Lot Of Overs On Day 5, Says Aakash Chopra

Home Sports IND vs WI: I Expect Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja To Bowl A Lot Of Overs On Day 5, Says Aakash Chopra et […]

July 24, 2023 0 2 min read

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Will Rohit-Jaiswal up The Ante Today?

Home Sports LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Will Rohit-Jaiswal up The Ante Today? live LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, […]

July 13, 2023 0 3 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights