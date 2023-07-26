  • 6291968677
Sports

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match in Ahmedabad Likely to be Rescheduled as Navratri Starts From October 15

July 26, 2023


Keeping the festivities and celebrations in mind, the security agencies have asked the Indian board to rework the schedule to avoid the clash. 

ODI World Cup 2023 schedule

Mumbai: Amid all the hype around the India versus Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game in Ahmedabad on October 15, it is likely that the much-awaited match is likely to get rescheduled due to the Navratri festival. October 15 happens to be the first day of the auspicious festival. Keeping the festivities and celebrations in mind, the security agencies have asked the Indian board to rework the schedule to avoid the clash as per a report on the Indian Express. Nothing can be confirmed at this point of time. Unfortunately, the booking of hotels and accomodations have already started. Now, if there is a change of date, it is going to affect a lot of fans logistically.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication on Wednesday.

Amid all of this, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked all state associations holding ODI WC matches to attend a meeting on July 27.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter sent to all state associations states.

Not just the high-profile India versus Pakistan match, Narendra Modi stadium – which has been allotted five matches – will also host England vs Australia on November 5 followed by South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10 before the final on November 19.










