Asia Cup 2023 Schedule TBA Today: India vs Pakistan on 2nd And 10th September

Asia Cup 2023: The entire event will be live streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel.

Asia cup 2023 schedule

Mumbai: The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 schedule would be announced on Wednesday at 7:15 PM (Pakistan Time). The Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore would be the venue for the event. The entire event will be live streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf would be unveiling the schedule today as per a report on CricketNext. While all eyes would be on the India vs Pakistan matches, reports suggest the two Asian giants would face-off on September 2 and 10. Both the matches are likely to take place in Dambulla.

As per the statement made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on June 15, the Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model with four games hosted in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches, which is seen as preparation for the ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.

The 2023 edition of Asia Cup, which is also the 16th edition of the tournament, will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.















