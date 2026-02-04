Former champions Team India and Pakistan are part of Group A for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on Saturday.Defending champions and co-hosts Team India will be part of Group A out of four in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India, the group also features arch-rivals Pakistan, 2024 co-hosts USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. World No. 1 side in both T20Is and ODIs, champions India will be the one to watch out for in this tournament. They have Abhishek Sharma, who in just 37 matches has made 1,267 runs, including two hundreds and also possesses the highest career strike rate in T20Is with a staggering 194.92. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is still going strong and world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin will be crucial. Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are expected to battle it out for position at the top with Abhishek Sharma. With three of their four group games in India, the co-hosts will hope to make the most of home advantage. Pakistan, the 2009 champions crashed out from the Group stages in the T20 World Cup 2025 after shock defeat to USA after their familiar loss to India.
Here are the four groups for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026…Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman Group C: West Indies, England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
Here is the full schedule for Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026…
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 7
|Pakistan vs Netherlands (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|11 AM
|February 7
|India vs USA (Group A)
|Mumbai
|7 PM
|February 10
|Netherlands vs Namibia (Group A)
|Delhi
|11 AM
|February 10
|Pakistan vs USA (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 12
|India vs Namibia (Group A)
|Delhi
|7 PM
|February 13
|USA vs Netherlands (Group A)
|Chennai
|7 PM
|February 15
|USA vs Namibia (Group A)
|Chennai
|3 PM
|February 15
|India vs Pakistan (Group A)
|RPS, Colombo
|7 PM
|February 18
|Pakistan vs Namibia (Group A)
|SSC, Colombo
|3 PM
|February 18
|India vs Netherlands (Group A)
|Ahmedabad
|7 PM
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
Source link
Leave a Reply