September 24, 2023

India Vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games Men’s Hockey LIVE Updates: Men In Blue Star Favourites

admin


India vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey LIVE Updates: India’s eye are firmly on the 2024 Paris Olympics berth when the men’s hockey team start favourites against a lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Asian Games 2023 Pool A match on Sunday. India (third) are the top-ranked team among the participating nations and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmpanpreet Singh-led side fumbles. India have won a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta.



