India vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan Likely to Make Test Debut During 1st Test at Dominica

Ishan Kishan Likely to Make Test Debut During 1st Test at Dominica – REPORT

Kishan is set to edge KS Bharat and make his Test debut during the game. The report also states that keeping against spin still remains a concern with Kishan.

Dominica: After emerging second-best in the World Test Championship final, the Indian side would like to start from a clean slate when they take on West Indies in the opening Test at Dominica in the new WTC cycle. While Rohit Sharma still continues to lead, there is no Cheteshwar Pujara and there are a couple of options as India’s new No. 3. A report in the Indian express claims that Ishan Kishan is set to edge KS Bharat and make his Test debut during the game. The report also states that keeping against spin still remains a concern with Kishan.

Young Kishan was a part of the set-up during the WTC final as well. He did not get picked over Bharat there. He would look to make the opportunity count if it comes.

On the back of a strong domestic performance and a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League, Jaiswal made the Indian team for the first time after veteran Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for the West Indies series.

While he opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, the Mumbai lad is a regular No.3 batter when it comes to domestic circuit. Notably, in his last domestic encounter, Jaiswal hit a double ton for Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup.

With no Pujara at No.3, it is quite certain that Jaiswal will be filling up the void in the Caribbean. He was also among the standby players in the World Test Championship final against Australia in Lord's. In a video that went viral on social media, Jaiswal was seen batting tips from Kohli on how to tackle the length ball on the rise, the outswingers and most importantly the front-foot game.
















