India Wicketkeeper-Batter Richa Ghosh To Play For London Spirit In Upcoming Women’s Hundred

Richa, who was not included in India’s ongoing tour of Bangladesh, will join captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Trent Rockets) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) as the third Indian player to play in the Women’s Hundred competition.

Cricketer Richa Ghosh signs five-year deal with Baseline Ventures. (Pic: Richa Ghosh? Twitter)

London: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be playing for the London Spirit in the upcoming season of the Women’s Hundred competition in England as a replacement for injured Australian player Georgia Redmayne.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that seam bowler Lauren Filer and UAE all-rounder Mahika Gaur, a young bowler who’s making waves in domestic cricket at Thunder, will be featured in Women’s Hundred for Spirit and Manchester Originals, respectively.

Oval Invincibles’ Tash Farrant and Trent Rockets’ Emma Jones have been replaced by Lizzie Scott and Cassidy McCarthy respectively, while Leah Dobson has replaced Phoebe Franklin at Northern Superchargers.

In the men’s Hundred competition, Adam Zampa will replace Sunil Narine at Oval Invincibles when the latter returns to the West Indies for playing in the Caribbean Premier League after August 13.

At Manchester Originals, Pakistan’s Usama Mir will replace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be playing in the Lanka Premier League. At Northern Superchargers, Australia’s Matthew Short will replace Michael Bracewell, who has been ruled out through injury.

With England pacer Saqib Mahmood ruled out of The Hundred, he’ll be replaced at Oval Invincibles by Tom Lawes. At London Spirit, Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade replace Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh, who were pulled out of the competition by Cricket Australia (CA).

Batters Daniel Bell-Drummond and Max Holden and all-rounder Zak Chappell have been drafted by London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles respectively, after impressive campaigns in the Vitality Blast.

Other names signed in the Wildcard Draft include Tawanda Muyeye, who joins Chappell at Oval Invincibles, John Turner – who heads to Trent Rockets, Chris Cooke who’ll be at home in Cardiff for Welsh Fire and England seamer Matt Fisher, who joins Southern Brave.

Two local players — Henry Brookes and Jacob Bethell, are heading to Birmingham Phoenix, while Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson will link up with Northern Superchargers.

The Hundred Signings (men’s and women’s)

Birmingham Phoenix: Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes

London Spirit: Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell

Manchester Originals: Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Usama Mir

Northern Superchargers: Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall, Leah Dobson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib, Matthew Short

Oval Invincibles: Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper, Lizzie Scott, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Chappell, Tom Lawes, Adam Zampa

Southern Brave: Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

Trent Rockets: Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, John Turner, Tom Moores

Welsh Fire: Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke















