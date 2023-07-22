Home

Sports

BAN Vs IND: India Women Batting Fails Again As Bangladesh Women Fight Back To Draw Third ODI

India Women’s batting let them down again as they went from 160/3 to 225 all-out and were forced to be content with a tie in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday.

Bangladesh Women Team and Indian Women Team shared the three match series trophy. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India Women’s batting let them down again as they went from 160/3 to 225 all-out and were forced to be content with a tie in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 226, the Women in Blue were absolutely in control of the game against the Bangladesh Women’s team. Half-centuries from Indian players Harleen Deol (77 off 108) and Smriti Mandhana (59 off 85) put them in the driver’s seat. However, they lost their way and were bowled out in 49.3 overs.

The game completely turned around after Harleen was run-out following a superb piece of fielding from Bangladesh player Fahima Khatun. To make matters worse, Deepti Sharma (1) was also run-out in the same over by a direct hit from Sobhana Mostary as Jemimah Rodrigues called her for a quick single.

“I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed” ~ Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ytdJP13Z84 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

Amanjot Kaur was then trapped lbw by Rabeya Khan for 10 runs, leaving India to get 10 runs off the last three overs with three wickets in hand. Nahida Akter dismissed Sneh Rana for a duck and Devika Vaidya also went for a duck in the 48th over to give Bangladesh a massive advantage. Both batters offered return catches to Nahida.

Marufa Akter then ensured a tie for Bangladesh as Meghna Singh scored six runs which she edged an attempted cut to the keeper. At the other end, Rodrigues was left stranded on 33 off 45 balls. There was no Super Over because the “scheduled time” was over. The series thus ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Earlier, India lost opener Shafali Verma for four runs and Yastika Bhatia for five runs in the chase. But there was a superb third-wicket stand of 107 between Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol putting visitors on course of victory. The fine partnership ended when Mandhana was caught off Fahima Khatun, miscuing a cut.

There was a massive controversy over Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal as she did not agree with the lbw decision after missing a sweep against Nahida Akter. After giving out, Harmanpreet Kaur hit the stumps with the bat and also indicated to the umpire that there was a bat involved while playing the sweep shot. And once Harleen was back in the hut, India completely lost their way in the chase

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

Though India looked good to chase down the total in an easy manner, their batting once again fell short of expectations, although Harmanpreet made her displeasure over the standard of umpiring at the post-match presentation.

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh Women and India Women ended on a 1-1 stalemate.















