Virat Kohli To Jasprit Bumrah: Indian Captain Who Won Player Of Series In T20 International Cricket

New Delhi: The Indian cricket fraternity has produced some of the greatest captains in white-ball cricket, and the ability to lead from the front is non-negotiable. While the Men in Blue have been fortunate to have some of the greatest players ever to play cricket and also to lead the Indian side to numerous glorious moments,

For Team India, the shortest format will be very crucial in the next few months as the Men in Blue will play two marquee 50-over tournaments, i.e., the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Although the Indian Premier League (IPL) and next year’s T20 World Cup are less than a year away, the 20-over format will also be played side by side.

Many Indian players have won the Player of the Series award in T20Is. Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli has won seven times, T20I world no. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav has won three times, and Indian pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has won three times. Here is the list of five Indian captains who won the Player of the Series award while captaining the side.

1) Suresh Raina: He was the first Indian skipper to win the Player of the Series award in T20Is. The left-handed batter captained the side in a two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in 2010.

2) Virat Kohli: The Indian batter is the only captain in this list who has achieved the Player of the Series award multiple times (3). Kohli won the Player of the Series award in 2017 against Sri Lanka, in 2019 against the Windies, and in 2021 against England.

3) Rohit Sharma: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Series award in 2021 in the home series against New Zealand. The Mumbai Indians star player is the only batter with four T20I centuries.

4) Hardik Pandya: After leading the Gujarat Titans to win the title in their maiden season in 2022, after the Men in Blue’s poor run in the 2022 T20I World Cup campaign, Hardik Pandya was named the interim captain for the shortest format. In the 2023 home series against New Zealand, Pandya was named the Player of the Series.

5) Jasprit Bumrah: The 29-year-old led a second-string Indian squad in the three-match series against Ireland, which India won 2-0. The premium Indian pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series.















