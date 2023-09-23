September 23, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony | Watch Viral Video

India’s flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were leading the Indian contingent in China. 

Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony | Watch Viral Video
Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony | Watch Viral Video

China: Asian Games 2023 -bound team India is currently in China’s Hangzhou for the marquee event. A 655-member strong Indian contingent will be in action in 41 disciplines. the Asian Games 2023 have already started, the opening ceremony was on September 23 Saturday.

India’s flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were leading the Indian contingent in China. Flag-bearers at multi-sports events like the Asian Games are symbolic leaders who lead the country’s delegation during the opening ceremony parade, displaying the country’s flag.

The video of team India’s entry has gone viral on  the social sphere and here is the video:










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli; Gautam Gambhir Picks Babar Azam As Best Player For ODI World Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar Worships At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varansi

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Viren Rasquinhas Advice To Indian Mens Hockey Team

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli; Gautam Gambhir Picks Babar Azam As Best Player For ODI World Cup

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar Worships At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varansi

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Viren Rasquinhas Advice To Indian Mens Hockey Team

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.