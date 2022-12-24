The choice committee of the All India Tennis Affiliation, with Nandan Bal because the Chairman, has introduced a five-member crew for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be performed towards Denmark on indoor onerous courts at Hillerod, Denmark, on February 4 and 5.

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri would be the crew.

The previous No.1 participant, Sumit Nagal has been named because the reserve.

Balram Singh and Sai Jayalakshmy had been the opposite selectors, whereas captain Rohit Rajpal, coach Zeeshan Ali and AITA secretary basic Anil Dhupar, had been additionally a part of the digital assembly.

Rajpal was retained because the skipper on Friday. The 51-year-old, who’s the AITA Treasurer, has just lately been elected as a member of the Government Council of the Indian Olympic Affiliation (IOA).

India holds a 2-1 win-loss report towards Denmark. Within the final tie, India beat Denmark 4-0 on the Delhi Gymkhana Membership on grass in March this yr.

India had received 3-2 in 1984, and the one loss was in 1927.

The 19-year-old Holger Rune, ranked No.11 on the earth, may very well be the key stumbling block for India, whereas the opposite main gamers are August Holmgren and Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 480 and 666 respectively.