Indian Cricket Fans Heartbreaking Speech Video Goes VIRAL After 209-Run Loss vs Australia in WTC Final

Indian Cricket Fan's Heartbreaking Speech Video Goes VIRAL After 209-Run Loss vs Australia in WTC Final

London: Without a doubt, the Indian cricket fans are crazy – they can go to any extent to support their team. While it is the fans who make the cricketers popular, at times – they also feel hurt and cheated. One such fan is now making waves on social space for his rant after the Indian team lost the World Test Championship final by 209 runs in Oval.

Feeling betrayed, the fan said that so much of travel and money is involved not to witness such a shambolic show. He also went on to say that fans cannot be supporting the Indian side blindly.

“We supported Team India from the time we started watching cricket but we cannot support them blindly. We are spending time and money on them so it’s natural we would get angry,” the fan said.

“Virat is my favourite player and I made this poster for him but the criticism should be done where it is due. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not perform well at knockout stages. They have been performing like this from 2013,” he added.

The fan did not stop there, he also pointed out how the same cricketers performed well in the IPL and then failed when playing for India.

On the fifth day there were still a glimmer of hope, but the batting failed as India lost their last seven wickets for merely 70 runs.

The Indian team will now travel to West Indies for their next assignment.
















