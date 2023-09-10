September 10, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Fan Pleads To Pakistan Pacer During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aram Se…’: Indian Fan Pleads To Pakistan Pacer During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster

India and Pakistan are facing for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 after their league stage match was abandoned due to rain.

Indian fan pleads to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi against India, Shaheen Shah Afridi injury against India, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Blog, India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,
An Indian holds a placard outside the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: A young Indian fan pleaded to Shaheen Shah Afridi to go light on the Indian batters during the high-octane Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Shaheen Shah has been a nemesis for the Indian top-order batters for the past few years and wreaked havoc in their Group A encounter last week as well. India and Pakistan are playing for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 after their league-stage match was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele.

Pictured outside the stadium, the youngster held a placard that read “Drove For 7 Hours To Watch India Bat. Toh Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se…..Please”. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi survived an injury scare as he hurt his finger while trying to stop the ball at third-man.

He went up to the dressing room to get some treatment and returned with a bang to dismiss Shubman Gill with a slower delivery. Meanwhile, a spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries. India’s Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can’t be completed today, it will resume tomorrow. The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital through










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

India Squander Chances Against Lebanon To Lose By Solitary Goal In Thailand

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Rain Likely To Disrupt India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Never Witnessed Such Response, Mohammad Hafeez Shock To See Less Fans During IND vs PAK Match

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

India Squander Chances Against Lebanon To Lose By Solitary Goal In Thailand

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Rain Likely To Disrupt India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Never Witnessed Such Response, Mohammad Hafeez Shock To See Less Fans During IND vs PAK Match

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Indian Fan Pleads To Pakistan Pacer During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster

4 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights