‘Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aram Se…’: Indian Fan Pleads To Pakistan Pacer During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster

India and Pakistan are facing for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 after their league stage match was abandoned due to rain.

An Indian holds a placard outside the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: A young Indian fan pleaded to Shaheen Shah Afridi to go light on the Indian batters during the high-octane Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Shaheen Shah has been a nemesis for the Indian top-order batters for the past few years and wreaked havoc in their Group A encounter last week as well. India and Pakistan are playing for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 after their league-stage match was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele.

Pictured outside the stadium, the youngster held a placard that read “Drove For 7 Hours To Watch India Bat. Toh Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se…..Please”. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi survived an injury scare as he hurt his finger while trying to stop the ball at third-man.

A fan requesting Shaheen Afridi to go easy on Indian top order as he travelled 7 hours to watch the match. Cricket Fever is ON. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/s6orzUoxyi — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) September 10, 2023

He went up to the dressing room to get some treatment and returned with a bang to dismiss Shubman Gill with a slower delivery. Meanwhile, a spell of heavy rain halted play in the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries. India’s Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow. The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital through
















