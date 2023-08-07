Home

Indian Fans Blast Hardik Pandya For ‘Chahal Move’ As India Lose 2nd T20I VS West Indies

Team India seemed poised for a series-leveling victory as West Indies required only 23 runs from the last 24 balls. However, a perplexing decision by Captain Hardik Pandya resulted in the visitors losing the game by two wickets.

Fans Blast Hardik Pandya For Bizarre ‘Chahal Move’. Photo: Twitter

Hardik Pandya Got Trolled Over His Decision: The Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya, is facing heavy criticism from fans as the ‘Men in Blue’ lost the second T20I of the five-match series to West Indies in Guyana, putting them at 0-2 in the series.

After a span of 12 years, India witnessed consecutive losses in two international matches against West Indies. Before today’s victory, West Indies had never secured back-to-back T20 wins against India in the past 7 years.

West Indies needed 24 runs to make it 2-0 with 4 overs left and 2 wickets remaining. However, India still remained favorites to win the match as they had another over of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was in terrific form.

Mukesh took charge of the 17th over, and it was anticipated that Chahal would conclude his spell in the 18th over. However, Hardik’s unexpected decision surprised and shocked everyone.

He gave the ball to Arshdeep Singh and then back to Mukesh. Akeal Hosein, a strong hitter, managed a boundary against both pacers, while Alzarri Joseph struck a six off Mukesh. This sequence allowed West Indies to secure a two-wicket triumph.

With this triumph, West Indies went 2-0 up in the series with the third T20I also to be played in Guyana on August 8.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were not happy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and decision-making skills, especially not bowling out Chahal and not utilizing Axar Patel at all. They took to social media and blasted Pandya for this decisions.

Here Are Some Interesting Posts

Let’s laugh at india and hardik pandya Captaincy For resting Virat Kohli they can’t even win against westindies who doesn’t even qualify for world cup pic.twitter.com/eSgLmyocGO — Kevin (@imkevin149) August 6, 2023

Meet this our So called next captain Chapri Hardik Pandya,this year he Captained few matches,in those matches- – Lost against Sri Lanka in home condition ✅

-Failed to defend 175 runs in 15 overs with 4 gun Bowlers ✅

-Now he lost against Finished WI ✅ Sack him from VC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/nQO1WeQzKg — Aryan 45 (@Iconic_Rohit) July 30, 2023

What a clown captaincy by hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/IszHdpH5VD — Registanroyals (@registanroyals) August 6, 2023

Yuzi chahal in 16th Over 2 wickets one run and a runout.

And guess what Hardik Pandya didn’t give him the next over.

Hardik pandya the captain for you pic.twitter.com/uGV7u4ENRM — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) August 6, 2023

Hardik Pandya as India’s captain. pic.twitter.com/nQKCwX0Plg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 3, 2023

pic.twitter.com/wLtDoon22u I don’t know why this g@@du get So many chance in t20i Where is Yashsvi jaiswal ?? Sameless hardik Pandya — Lord Kartike // (@Lord_Kartike) August 6, 2023

️ Hardik Pandya “I have always thought that Rohit Sharma is the GOAT but after losing from washed westindies, I realised I was right.” pic.twitter.com/CC7CiIq8bB — (@RofiedAyush) August 6, 2023

Rt if you think HARDIK PANDYA should be SACKED IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/vVp4441UuE — Rudraa (@rudra14_) August 6, 2023















