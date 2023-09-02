September 2, 2023

Indian Fans Disappointed With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli As Both Fall Cheaply Against Pakistan

Currently with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at the crease. India are currently batting at 94/4 after 19 overs of play. 

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Indian Fans Disappointed With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli As Both Fall Cheaply Against Pakistan. (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele, Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live up to the expectations of Indian fans as both the stars failed to churn out runs for Team India in an Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Saturday. Rohit departed for 11, while Virat was sent back to the pavilion after 4 runs. In a rain marred day, the play was stopped twice and India are not being able to cope up with the onslaught of the Pakistan bowlers. Premier pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi took the wickets of both the batters.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans:-

A second spell of rain halted play when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs.

Rain returned to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skilful spell of fast bowling from Shaheen Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room. The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were batting on six and two respectively.

The first stoppage due to rain came when India reached 15 for no loss.

