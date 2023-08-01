August 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Faces Deepak Chahar Like A Pro At Nets

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Faces Deepak Chahar Like A Pro At Nets | WATCH

Sunil Chhetri is ranked fourth in the list of all-time international goalscorers after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sunil chhetri plays cricket, Sunil chhetri plays cricket at nets, Sunil chhetri faces Deepak Chahar, Sunil chhetri plays deepak Chahar at nets, Sunil chhetri plays cricket video, Sunil chhetri Indian football, Sunil chhetri news, Sunil chhetri updates,
Sunil Chhetri is often seen at RCB nets during the IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri proved that he could have excelled in cricket too after the Indian football captain was seen facing Deepak Chahar at nets in a video that the latter posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Chhetri, who is currently ranked fourth in all-time international goalscorers list after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, was in proper cricketing gear and defended a short ball from Chahar like a professional.

Chahar also praised Chhetri like the way he played the ball. “Well played bhaiya @chetri_sunil11. Sportsman se koe bhi game khilva lo (make the sportsman play any sport),” Chahar wrote.

Sunil Chhetri faces Deepak Chahar at nets.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play In Trinidad?

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested Again; West Indies Opt To Bowl

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Michael Vaughan doubts England’s Bazball approach can succeed in India

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested Again; West Indies Opt To Bowl

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play In Trinidad?

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Come Experience the 13th Edition of Bandish, A Vibrant Music Confluence at the NCPA

1 hour ago
2 min read

100+ CISOs, 1000+ Minutes of Networking, and 25+ Sessions: ET CISO Annual Conclave Set to Host Cybersecurity Leaders

1 hour ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights