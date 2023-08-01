Home

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Faces Deepak Chahar Like A Pro At Nets | WATCH

Sunil Chhetri is ranked fourth in the list of all-time international goalscorers after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



Sunil Chhetri is often seen at RCB nets during the IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri proved that he could have excelled in cricket too after the Indian football captain was seen facing Deepak Chahar at nets in a video that the latter posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Chhetri, who is currently ranked fourth in all-time international goalscorers list after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, was in proper cricketing gear and defended a short ball from Chahar like a professional.

Chahar also praised Chhetri like the way he played the ball. “Well played bhaiya @chetri_sunil11. Sportsman se koe bhi game khilva lo (make the sportsman play any sport),” Chahar wrote.















