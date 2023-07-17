Home

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023

Stimac feels that the U-23 team deserves the attention and participation and requested the Honourable PM to intervene and solve the matter.

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian football team coach, Igor Stimac has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday regarding India’s participation in the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

India last participated in the Incheon Asian Games in 2014 and missed out a spot in the Indonesia Asian Games in 2018. As thing stand, the U-23 Blue Tigers side will once again miss out an opportunity to participate as the team doesn’t meet the criteria of a Top 8 side as per the Sports Ministry.

“Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am not sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and the key global sport “football” team has been deprived from participating and representing the Indian flag,” Stimac wrote on Twitter.

A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games 🙏🏽

We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! 🇮🇳

Jai Hind!#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxGMY4o5TN — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023

“India hosted the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 and invested heavily in building a very fine new generation of players. You have always supported India’s dream of playing in FIFA World Cup one day and I am certain that if we have your continuous support in the manner we have received till date, the day is not far when we will be at the global stage participating in the most prestigious tournaments.

“We as a national team have worked extremely hard in the last 4 years and managed some great results, proving that we can achieve more if we get the support from all stakeholders. Your speech about football and Mbappe in your recent visit to France also touched all Indians dreaming and rooting for Indian football.”

“I wanted to bring to your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games. This team really needs and deserves the participation.”

“The reasons given are unjust and as India’s national team coach, I felt it’s important to immediately bring this matter to your and the Hon’ble Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s knowledge. So that you could intervene and help the team participate in the Asian Games,” Stimac added.















