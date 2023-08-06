August 6, 2023

Indian High Commission Hosts Hardik Pandya And Co Ahead Of 2nd T20I Against West Indies In Guyana

India and West Indies will lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series in Guyana on Sunday. West Indies leads the series 1-0.

Indian High Commission Hosts Hardik Pandya And Co Ahead Of 2nd T20I Against West Indies In Guyana. (Image: BCCI)

Georgetown [Guyana], August 5: Team India were hosted at the Indian High Commission in Guyana by Dr KJ Srinivasa, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana on Saturday, ahead of their 2nd T20I against the Windies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of Indian players at the Indian High Commission in Guyana.

“Dr K. J. Srinivasa – High Commissioner of India – hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I. #WIvIND,” tweeted BCCI.

Coming to the series, India lost the first T20I by four runs. Knocks from skipper Rovman Powell (48 in 32 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (41 in 34 balls) powered the Windies to a decent score of 149/6 in their 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24) and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the chase of 150, India lost their openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill early. But Tilak Varma (39 in 22 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (21 in 21 balls) brought back India into the game with their 45-run stand for the third wicket. After their dismissals, skipper Hardik Pandya (19) and Sanju Samson (12) took India beyond the 100-run mark, but their dismissal led to WI tightening their grip on the game with some excellent death bowling.
Jason Holder (2/19) and Obed McCoy (2/28) were among the top bowlers for Windies, with the former getting the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

India had previously won the ODI series 2-1. Ishan Kishan (184 runs in three matches with three fifties), Shubman Gill (126 runs in three matches with one fifty), Shardul Thakur (eight wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (seven wickets) were the major stars for India.

India had also clinched the Test series 2-0. Yashasvi Jaiswal (266 runs in three innings with one century, one fifty), Rohit Sharma (240 runs in three innings with one century, two fifties), Virat Kohli (197 runs in two innings and one century, one fifty), Ravichandran Ashwin (15 wickets and one half-century) and Ravindra Jadeja (98 runs with one fifty in two innings, seven wickets) proved to be major stars for India.

(With Inputs From ANI)










