August 8, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Men’s football Team To Face Hosts Malaysia In Semi Final

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Merdeka Tournament 2023: Indian Men’s football Team To Face Hosts Malaysia In Semi Final

The winners of the semi-final will clash in the final on October 17. The two losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.



Published: August 8, 2023 5:25 PM IST


By IANS

Merdeka Tournament 2023: Indian Men's football Team To Face Hosts Malaysia In Semi Final
Indian football team during a match (Pic credit: AIFF)

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Indian senior men’s football team have been drawn against hosts Malaysia in the semi-final of the Merdeka Tournament 2023 after the draw ceremony was held by FA Malaysia on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13. Palestine were drawn against Lebanon in the other semi-final, which will take place earlier on the same day.

It will be India’s record 32nd meeting with Malaysia in international matches, with the last one coming in a friendly in Kolkata back in 2011, where the Blue Tigers emerged 3-2 winners.

As per AIFF media release, the Merdeka Tournament 2023 will mark India’s first appearance in the competition since 2001 and 18th overall. India’s best performance was runners-up in 1959 and 1964.

The winners of the semi-final will clash in the final on October 17. The two losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

Merdeka Tournament 2023 draw results:

Palestine vs Lebanon (14:00 IST, October 13, 2023)

Malaysia vs India (18:30 IST, October 13, 2023)

Third-place play-off (14:00 IST, October 17, 2023)

Final (18:30 IST, October 17, 2023)










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Indian U31 Team bags Bronze Medal In World Youth Teams Championship

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sunil Chhetri Pregnant Wife, Sonam Bhattacharya Hospitalized With Dengue

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Glenn McGrath Believes Jasprit Bumrah’s 11-Month Gap Will Help Him On One Condition

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Sony India Introduces HT-S2000 5.1 ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar that Delivers a Cinematic Surround Sound Experience with Powerful Bass

34 mins ago
2 min read

Indian U31 Team bags Bronze Medal In World Youth Teams Championship

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sunil Chhetri Pregnant Wife, Sonam Bhattacharya Hospitalized With Dengue

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Historical Journey of a 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra with Morari Bapu Culminates in Talgajarda, Gujarat

2 hours ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights