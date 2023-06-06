Home

Sports

Indian Players To Get Month-Long Break After WTC Final, Home Series Against Afghanistan Likely To Be Postponed- Report

BCCI are actually looking to hold the series in September, as they are in touch with Afghanistan Cricket Board for possible dates.

Indian Players To Get Month-Long Break After WTC Final, Home Series Against Afghanistan Likely To Be Postponed- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The home series between India and Afghanistan is likely to be cancelled as the Indian players will be getting a much-needed break after the World Test Championship Final against Australia, which starts from June 7th.

As BCCI struggles to find a broadcaster for the Afghanistan and West Indies series, a senior BCCI official has told InsideSport that the Afghanistan series will be put on hold to give the players a rest.

“Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it’s the perfect window for the players’ rest,” a senior BCCI official told.

BCCI are actually looking to hold the series in September, as they are in touch with Afghanistan Cricket Board for possible dates. The official further added that once the Windies itinerary is finalised, the Indian board will have a clear picture about the schedule.

“We will try to host the series in September. We are in touch with ACB on possible dates. Once the West Indies itinerary is finalised, we will have a clear picture and finalise the dates for the series,” the official said.

India will take on Australia in the WTC Final from 7th June onwards, as they look to lift the title for the first time ever after missing out on the opportunity in the inaugural final against New Zealand back in 2021.

This will be India’s first ever ICC Final during the Rohit Sharma captaincy era and the Hitman, who has led Mumbai Indians to numerous IPL triumphs will be looking to add an international trophy as a skipper.















